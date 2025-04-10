Weezer's Scott Shriner responds to questions about his wife, says, 'See you at Coachella'

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner responded to questions about the status of his wife, Jillian, after she was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly pointing a handgun at Los Angeles police officers.

Shriner was caught outside walking his dogs by TMZ, who asked him about Jillian's status.

"She's alright," Shriner said. "Thank you for asking."

According to the LAPD, the incident happened during a manhunt stemming from a hit-and-run, and they were chasing a suspect who'd ran towards a residence in the Eagle Rock residential area.

"As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun," the LAPD says. "The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused."

Police then fired at her after she allegedly pointed the gun at officers. She was then taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and was absentee booked for attempted murder. She's since been released on bail and has an April 30 court date.

When asked about the details of the situation and how he thought it was handled, Scott told TMZ, "I can't comment on that."

While walking away, Shriner added, "See you at Coachella." Weezer is currently scheduled to play the festival on Saturday.

