Weezer to stream Voyage to the Blue Planet tour concert film

By Josh Johnson

Weezer will be streaming a new concert film recorded during their ongoing Voyage to the Blue Planet tour, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of their 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album.

The film was shot during Weezer's September show in Boston and will air starting Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET via the streaming platform Moment.

"For all of you that couldn't make it out to the tour, now's your chance to come celebrate 30 years of the Blue Album with us!" Weezer says.

For ticket info, visit Moment.co.

The Voyage of the Blue Planet tour continues through mid-October. The bill also includes The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

