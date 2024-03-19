Weezer reflects on anniversary of first show: "All but about 15-20 of our friends ghosted"

Tuesday, March 19, marks the anniversary of Weezer's debut concert. Rivers Cuomo and company first took the live stage in 1992 at the Los Angeles venue Raji's on a bill with Keanu Reeves' band, Dogstar.

Though Dogstar was the headlining act, Weezer actually ended up playing after them. In a Facebook post, the "Buddy Holly" rockers share, "We begged Raji's for a slot -- any slot -- at any time, and got offered this, the 'closing' spot, after Dogstar's set."

"Dying to get on stage, we took the slot!" Weezer recalls. "Of course it was packed for Dogstar, because Keanu's star was already burning bright in 1992 and people were naturally curious. For Weezer...? Not so much."

"All but about 15-20 of our friends ghosted as soon as Dogstar left the room," the post continues. "So only a few got to watch the nearly amorphous still-forming Weez, including Rivers, eyes perpetually closed, falling off the stage mid-guitar solo more than once!"

As fate would have it, Weezer and Dogstar played together once more over 30 years later during an intimate LA show on Friday, March 15.

"Just like last time, Weezer played last -- but this time, more people stuck around to check it out!" Weezer writes. "Thank you so much @dogstarband! [It's] SO cool you and we are both still rocking, and got to rock together!"

Friday's concert celebrated the announcement of Weezer's upcoming Voyage to the Blue Planet tour, which will feature a full performance of their 1994 self-titled debut, aka the Blue Album, in honor of its 30th anniversary. Several shows on the outing, which launches in September, are already sold out, including a date at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.