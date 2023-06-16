Weezer jams "Buddy Holly" live with fan following viral TikTok campaign

2023 Railbird Music Festival Erika Goldring/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

A Weezer fan who started a viral TikTok campaign finally got to jam with Rivers Cuomo and company live.

Since 2020, Evan Marsalli has been uploading daily videos on his TikTok of him playing a guitar riff from the Weezer classic "Buddy Holly" — specifically, that one bit right after the post-bridge solo leading into the song's final chorus.

The goal of the campaign was always to get Cuomo to play the riff alongside Marsalli, which he did in a TikTok in February. During Weezer's show in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 14, the collaboration transitioned from the internet to live in person when Marsalli joined the band onstage for a performance of "Buddy Holly."

You can check out footage of the moment via Weezer's Twitter.

Weezer is currently touring on their Indie Rock Roadtrip tour alongside bands including Modest Mouse, Spoon and White Reaper. The outing stretches into September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!