Weezer fuels new music speculation with social media & website logo change

Weezer Performs At Le Zenith In Paris Weezer performs live on stage at Zenith de Paris on July 06, 2025 in Paris, France. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Is Weezer teasing new music?

Fans of Rivers Cuomo and company are hoping to say it is so after the band updated their logo on their Facebook and website. The image features Weezer's signature flying-W logo in white against an all-black background.

Weezer, of course, is known for putting out color-themed albums ever since their 1994 self-titled debut became known as the Blue Album. However, they already put out a Black Album in 2019, so we're guessing that's not what the logo change is teasing.

The most recent Weezer albums are 2021's OK Human and Van Weezer. They also put out four EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project.

In addition to maybe possibly teasing new music, Weezer is working on a movie, which they revealed during their set at Coachella in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!