Weezer fuels new music speculation with social media & website logo change

Is Weezer teasing new music?

Fans of Rivers Cuomo and company are hoping to say it is so after the band updated their logo on their Facebook and website. The image features Weezer's signature flying-W logo in white against an all-black background.

Weezer, of course, is known for putting out color-themed albums ever since their 1994 self-titled debut became known as the Blue Album. However, they already put out a Black Album in 2019, so we're guessing that's not what the logo change is teasing.

The most recent Weezer albums are 2021's OK Human and Van Weezer. They also put out four EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project.

In addition to maybe possibly teasing new music, Weezer is working on a movie, which they revealed during their set at Coachella in April.

