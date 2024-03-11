Weezer announces '﻿Blue Album'﻿ 30th anniversary tour

Weezer will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album on a voyage.

Rivers Cuomo and company have announced the Voyage to the Blue Planet tour, during which they'll be playing their debut album in full. The outing runs from September 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to October 11 in Inglewood, California. The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Wednesday, March 13. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Weezer.com.

Additionally, Weezer has announced an intimate Los Angeles show taking place March 15, which will also feature Keanu Reeves' band, Dogstar.

The Blue Album was released in May 1994 and spawned Weezer classics including "Buddy Holly," "My Name Is Jonas," "Say It Ain't So" and "Undone — The Sweater Song." It was originally self-titled but ended up starting a tradition of color-themed Weezer albums.

