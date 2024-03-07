Ween cancels tour dates for Dean Ween's "mental and spiritual well being"

Ween has canceled a run of upcoming tour dates for mental health reasons affecting guitarist Dean Ween.

In a statement posted to the band's website, Dean shares, "I need to step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones."

"I know this will come as a disappointment and with great inconvenience to many people who bought tickets and made travel plans, and for this I sincerely apologize," he adds.

The affected shows were set to take place in April, and those who purchased tickets will receive refunds. Ween's upcoming dates in August and September will go on as scheduled.

"I look forward to returning to the stage with the enthusiasm, joy, and renewed sense of inspiration that our fans deserve, and that I require of myself when we play live," Dean says.

