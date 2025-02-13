We said maybe, you'd like to watch a lyric video for Bring Me the Horizon's 'Wonderwall' cover

Iwi Onodera/Redferns
By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon is expanding the ways you can hear their cover of the Oasis classic "Wonderwall."

After initially premiering the track in January for the Spotify Singles series, Oli Sykes and company have shared a new lyric video to accompany their take on the Gallagher brothers' signature tune.

You can watch the clip streaming now on YouTube.

BMTH's version of "Wonderwall," which adds heavy guitar riffs and screaming vocals to the Britpop classic, even caught the ear of Liam Gallagher, who called the cover "absolutely incredible."

You'll likely hear Oasis play "Wonderwall" themselves on their big reunion tour, which kicks off in July in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

