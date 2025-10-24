Watch Wet Leg cover Empire of a Sun's 'Walking on a Dream'

Hester Chambers (L) and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 12, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

Wet Leg put their spin on the Empire of the Sun hit "Walking on a Dream" during an appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The "Chaise Longue" outfit's set also included a performance of their song "mangetout," the current single off their new album, moisturizer. Notably, frontwoman Rhian Teasdale opted not to replace the word in the chorus that earns the track its explicit tag, instead just pausing her vocals briefly before continuing with the rest of the lyrics.

Moisturizer, the sophomore follow-up to Wet Leg's breakout 2022 debut album, was released in July. It also includes the single "catch these fists."

"Walking on a Dream," meanwhile, was first released in 2008 on Empire of the Sun's debut album but didn't become a hit in the U.S. until 2016, after it was used in a Honda commercial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.