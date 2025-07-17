Watch the way they navigate: Gorillaz's 'Feel Good Inc.' video crosses 1 billion YouTube views

We're guessing Gorillaz is feeling good about their YouTube numbers.

The video for "Feel Good Inc." has officially crossed 1 billion views. It's the first video from Damon Albarn's virtual band to hit the milestone.

"Feel Good Inc." was released in 2005 as the lead single off the sophomore Gorillaz album, Demon Days. It hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart — and remains the only Gorillaz song to achieve that feat — and reached a career-high #14 on the Hot 100.

The "Feel Good Inc." video features images of the cartoon Gorillaz members — 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel — along with rap group De La Soul, who's featured on the track.

Gorillaz will be performing Demon Days in full for a show in London taking place Aug. 30.

