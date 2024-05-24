Watch videos for every song off new Twenty One Pilots album, '﻿Clancy'

Fueled by Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots' new album, Clancy, has landed. As previously announced, every song on the record is accompanied by a video.

You can now watch every one of the videos streaming on YouTube.

Clancy is the seventh Twenty One Pilots album and the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy. It features the lead single "Overcompensate," as well as the advance tracks "Next Semester" and "Backslide."

Ahead of Clancy's arrival, Twenty One Pilots also put out a song called "The Craving (single version)." The track is billed as "The Craving (Jenna's version)" on the album, and both recordings get their own video.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Clancy in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

