Watch video for Simple Plan's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" cover

Simple Plan has premiered the video for their version of The Lion King's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," recorded for the upcoming pop-punk Disney covers album, A Whole New Sound.

The clip finds the "Perfect" outfit rocking out at Disney World's Animal Kingdom. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John's original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic," Simple Plan said of their rendition. "We're really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it."

A Whole New Sound is described as a "selection of Disney's greatest hits covered by iconic alternative, rock and pop-punk bands." The full track list and release date have yet to be revealed.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.