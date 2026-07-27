Watch video for Primus' 'The Ol' Grizz' song

Primus has premiered the video for "The Ol' Grizz," a song off the band's new EP, A Handful of Nuggs.

The half-animated clip follows the adventures of an old-timey prospector, mixed with live footage of the "My Name Is Mud" outfit. It was directed by Cage Claypool, son of frontman Les Claypool.

You can watch the video for "The Ol' Grizz" streaming now on YouTube.

A Handful of Nuggs was released in May and also includes the Maynard James Keenan collaboration "Little Lord Fentanyl," as well as a live cover of Dio's "Holy Diver" and a live recording of "Duchess (And the Proverbial Mind Spread)."

The EP features new drummer John Hoffman, who joined in 2025 following the departure of Tim "Herb" Alexander.

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