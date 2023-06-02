Watch video for Lana Del Rey's collaboration with dad Rob Grant, "Lost at Sea"

Decca Records

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey's collaborative song with her father, Rob Grant, now has a video.

The "Lost at Sea" clip features footage of Papa Del Rey sitting at a piano and sailing on his boat, cut with home videos of the Grant family, soundtracked by Lana's typically haunting vocals. Del Rey also shows up for a few sailing scenes.

You can watch the "Lost at Sea" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Lost at Sea" is the title track off Grant's upcoming debut album, due out June 9. Del Rey also sings on the record's closing song, "Hollywood Bowl."

Del Rey, meanwhile, dropped a new record called Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!