Watch video for Lana Del Rey's collaboration with dad Rob Grant, "Lost at Sea"

Lana Del Rey's collaborative song with her father, Rob Grant, now has a video.

The "Lost at Sea" clip features footage of Papa Del Rey sitting at a piano and sailing on his boat, cut with home videos of the Grant family, soundtracked by Lana's typically haunting vocals. Del Rey also shows up for a few sailing scenes.

You can watch the "Lost at Sea" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Lost at Sea" is the title track off Grant's upcoming debut album, due out June 9. Del Rey also sings on the record's closing song, "Hollywood Bowl."

Del Rey, meanwhile, dropped a new record called Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in March.

