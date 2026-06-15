Watch video for Kaleo's 'No Good' reworking, 'Still No Good'

'A/B' reissue artwork. (Rhino Records)
By Josh Johnson

Kaleo has premiered the video for "Still No Good," a reworked version of their song "No Good."

As previously reported, the Icelandic rockers recorded "Still No Good" for the 10th anniversary edition of their 2016 album, A/B.

The video, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube, begins with the band members reflecting on the past 10 years before launching into a studio performance.

The 10th anniversary A/B album is out now and includes several other bonus tracks alongside "Still No Good."

Along with "No Good," A/B spawned Kaleo's breakout hit, "Way Down We Go," and the single "All the Pretty Girls."

Kaleo will launch a 10th anniversary A/B U.S. tour June 27 in Los Angeles.

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