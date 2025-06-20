Watch video for HAIM's ﻿'I quit'﻿ track 'All over me'

HAIM's new album I quit is out now, and to celebrate, the sister trio has released a video for the track "All over me."

The clip features Danielle, Alana and Este Haim dancing alongside actors Archie Madekwe, Nabhaan Rizwan and Will Poulter. It's now streaming on YouTube.

I quit marks the fourth HAIM album and follows 2020's Women in Music Pt. III. It also includes the lead single "Relationships."

HAIM will launch a U.S. tour in support of I quit in September.

