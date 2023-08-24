Watch video for Dominic Fike's Rivers Cuomo collaboration, "Think Fast"

Dominic Fike's collaboration with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo now has a video.

The song, titled "Think Fast," features Cuomo on guitar and backing vocals, and interpolates the Blue Album single "Undone — The Sweater Song." Cuomo, however, does not appear in the video.

Instead, the clip finds Fike alone in various unusual situations: He's perched on a houseboat that appears to be sinking, chases a radio-controlled airplane down a runway, sits inside a car surrounded by hundreds of oranges, hangs out of a moving vehicle and is almost blown away by high winds in a field. Throughout, the now-sober artist wears a T-shirt reading, "I Kicked The Habit."

You can watch the "Think Fast" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Think Fast" appears on Fike's new album, Sunburn, which dropped in July.

By the way, Fike previously hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in 2019 with the song "3 Nights."

