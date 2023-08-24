Watch video for Dominic Fike's Rivers Cuomo collaboration, "Think Fast"

Credit: Bethany Vargas

By Josh Johnson & Andrea Dresdale

Dominic Fike's collaboration with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo now has a video.

The song, titled "Think Fast," features Cuomo on guitar and backing vocals, and interpolates the Blue Album single "Undone — The Sweater Song." Cuomo, however, does not appear in the video.

Instead, the clip finds Fike alone in various unusual situations: He's perched on a houseboat that appears to be sinking, chases a radio-controlled airplane down a runway, sits inside a car surrounded by hundreds of oranges, hangs out of a moving vehicle and is almost blown away by high winds in a field. Throughout, the now-sober artist wears a T-shirt reading, "I Kicked The Habit."

You can watch the "Think Fast" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Think Fast" appears on Fike's new album, Sunburn, which dropped in July.

By the way, Fike previously hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in 2019 with the song "3 Nights."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!