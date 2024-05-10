Watch Vampire Weekend's promos for ﻿'SNL' ﻿episode

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

Saturday Night Live has released the promo video for its May 11 episode, which will feature musical guest Vampire Weekend.

In the various clips, episode host Maya Rudolph and cast member Kenan Thompson try out their best Dracula impression, much to the offended Vampire Weekend's chagrin, and Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson joke that their real names are Vampire Friday, Vampire Saturday and Vampire Sunday.

The May 11 episode will mark Vampire Weekend's fourth SNL performance, following appearances in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Vampire Weekend released a new album, Only God Was Above Us, in April. They'll launch a U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

