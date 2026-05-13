Watch Turnstile cover song from Zack de la Rocha's pre-RATM band, ﻿﻿Inside Out

Brendan Yates of Turnstile performs on the Outdoor Stage during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Turnstile turned it back to Zack de la Rocha's pre-Rage Against the Machine band during their set on BBC 1 Radio Live Lounge.

The "NEVER ENOUGH" outfit performed a cover of "Burning Fight" by the hardcore group Inside Out, which featured de la Rocha on vocals before he went on to link up with Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk and form Rage.

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Turnstile's Live Lounge set also included renditions of the songs "I CARE" and "DULL" off the band's latest album, 2025's NEVER ENOUGH.

You can catch Turnstile live at a number of upcoming festivals, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Austin City Limits.

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