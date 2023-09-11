Watch Travis Barker give Blink-182 fan his drum sticks on first show of European tour

ABC/Alycia Monaco

By Josh Johnson

A Blink-182 fan went home with a surprise memento from the band's first show on their European tour.

In an Instagram post, Travis Barker shared a video of a fan waiting outside the venue with a sign asking for a drum stick. The clip follows Barker as he walks through the arena to the fan, who's immediately overcome by emotion when he sees the famed drummer.

Barker gave the fan a pair of drum sticks, and the two also shared a hug.

Blink-182 launched their European tour Friday, September 8, in Belgium. The outing had originally been scheduled to begin about a week earlier, but Barker had to return home due to an "urgent family matter." Kourtney Kardashian, Barker's wife, later revealed that she'd undergone fetal surgery to save their unborn baby.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

