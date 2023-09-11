Watch Travis Barker give Blink-182 fan his drum sticks on first show of European tour

A Blink-182 fan went home with a surprise memento from the band's first show on their European tour.

In an Instagram post, Travis Barker shared a video of a fan waiting outside the venue with a sign asking for a drum stick. The clip follows Barker as he walks through the arena to the fan, who's immediately overcome by emotion when he sees the famed drummer.

Barker gave the fan a pair of drum sticks, and the two also shared a hug.

Blink-182 launched their European tour Friday, September 8, in Belgium. The outing had originally been scheduled to begin about a week earlier, but Barker had to return home due to an "urgent family matter." Kourtney Kardashian, Barker's wife, later revealed that she'd undergone fetal surgery to save their unborn baby.

