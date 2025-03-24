Watch trailer for the ﻿'Pavements﻿' movie

Kilby Block Party Jim Bennett/Getty Images (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Pavement has shared the trailer for the band's upcoming movie, Pavements.

The film is described as a "documentary that may or may not be entirely true, may or may not be totally sincere, and may or may not be more about the idea of the band—or any band—than a history of the short-lived, passionately loved, commercially marginal Nineties American alternative group Pavement."

"This unconventional film about a highly unconventional band incorporates a stage musical, rock biopic, gallery exhibition, archival footage, and contemporary observational footage to create a film as irreducible, uncharacterizable, and entertaining as the band and its music," the description continues.

The biopic part stars Stranger Things and Djo frontman Joe Keery as Pavement's Stephen Malkmus.

Pavements will premiere in New York City on May 2 and Los Angeles May 9 before opening in theaters nationwide on June 6. For more info, visit Pavements.Official.film.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

