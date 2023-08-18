Watch Tom Morello shred in video for BABYMETAL collaboration

BABYMETAL Records/Amuse Inc.

By Josh Johnson

Following its premiere on Thursday, Tom Morello's collaboration with BABYMETAL, "METALI!!," now has a video.

The clip finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist shredding his solo in the background as the Japanese trio rocks out to the song. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

BABYMETAL, which combines elements of heavy metal and J-pop music, has previously worked with artists including Bring Me the Horizon and Lil Uzi Vert.

Morello, meanwhile, has put out collaborations this year with Måneskin and Alice Cooper.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!