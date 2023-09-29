Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars react to Chad Smith's "incredible" "The Kill" drum cover

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared their reaction to Chad Smith's drum cover of "The Kill."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer played along to the mid-2000s alt rock hit in a video for the YouTube channel Drumeo. Smith had actually never heard "The Kill" before shooting the video; after he finished his performance, he guessed that the song was by My Chemical Romance or "some kind of emo thing."

In their response to the video, which has been viewed over 2 million times since it was uploaded on September 22, Jared and Shannon Leto share a clip on Instagram of themselves nodding and air-drumming along to Smith's playing and give a thumbs-up.

"Finally had a chance to react to the incredible @chadsmithofficial video," the post's caption reads.

Thirty Seconds to Mars released a new album called It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day earlier in September. They're performing at a number of upcoming festivals, including one Smith might also call "some kind of emo thing," When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.