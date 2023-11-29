Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars perform "Seasons" on top of Empire State Building

Climbing wasn't the only thing Jared Leto did on the Empire State Building.

In addition to scaling the New York City landmark to promote Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 tour, Leto also performed a song at the top of it. He and his brother, drummer Shannon Leto, played their song "Seasons" together while standing precariously close to the ESB edge.

"Getting to perform 'Seasons' on top of the Empire State Building was an experience we will never forget," the Letos say.

You can check out footage of the performance now via Thirty Seconds to Mars' Facebook, though it might be a tough watch for anyone afraid of heights.

Thirty Seconds to Mars' tour will support their new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day. The U.S. leg launches in July.

Along with the Empire State Building climb, Thirty Seconds to Mars have promoted the tour with a Wheel of Fortune sketch.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.