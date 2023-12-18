Watch studio footage of Green Day recording "Dilemma"

Green Day has shared a behind-the-scenes video capturing the recording of their new song "Dilemma."

The black-and-white clip, streaming now on YouTube, features Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool figuring out and recording the track together in the studio.

"Dilemma" will appear on Green Day's upcoming album, Saviors, due out January 19. It also includes the previously released songs "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!"

Green Day will launch a world tour in support of Saviors in 2024; the U.S. leg kicks off in July. Before that, you can catch Green Day perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, airing December 31 on ABC.

