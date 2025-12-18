Watch St. Vincent cover David Bowie's 'Young Americans' on ﻿'The Late Show'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and musical guest St. Vincent during Wednesday’s December 17, 2025 show. (Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

St. Vincent covered the David Bowie classic "Young Americans" during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday.

The performance marked the launch of a new Late Show series called "Under the Covers."

St. Vincent's version of the 1975 hit stays mostly close to the original, with some added vocal affectations and a reference to another Bowie song, 1997's "I'm Afraid of Americans." You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

The most recent St. Vincent album is 2024's All Born Screaming. She also just put out a cover of the holiday standard "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" for the new movie Oh. What. Fun.

