Watch Royel Otis perform 'Murder on the Dancefloor' with Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Royel Otis performed their cover of "Murder on the Dancefloor" during the weekend's Reading festival in England alongside the song's original artist, Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

"Good to see you, it's been awhile," Ellis-Bextor told the Reading crowd. "I don't think any of you were born when I last played here."

"Murder on the Dancefloor" was released in 2001, but saw a resurgence following its use in the 2023 movie Saltburn. Royel Otis recorded their version first for Australia's triple j in 2024 before officially releasing it as a single.

Royel Otis released a new album, hickey, on Friday. It includes the single "moody."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

