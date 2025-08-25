Watch Royel Otis perform 'Murder on the Dancefloor' with Sophie Ellis-Bextor

ROYEL OTIS Royel Otis on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Royel Otis performed their cover of "Murder on the Dancefloor" during the weekend's Reading festival in England alongside the song's original artist, Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

"Good to see you, it's been awhile," Ellis-Bextor told the Reading crowd. "I don't think any of you were born when I last played here."

"Murder on the Dancefloor" was released in 2001, but saw a resurgence following its use in the 2023 movie Saltburn. Royel Otis recorded their version first for Australia's triple j in 2024 before officially releasing it as a single.

Royel Otis released a new album, hickey, on Friday. It includes the single "moody."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!