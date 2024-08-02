Watch RHCP's Chad Smith hear & play Bring Me the Horizon's "Can You Feel My Heart" for first time

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has delivered a sequel to his viral cover of Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill."

As you may recall, Smith played drums along to Jared Leto and company's mid-2000s alt hit after hearing it for the very first time in a video for the YouTube channel Drumeo. Since it was uploaded in September 2023, the video has been viewed more than 15 million times.

Now, Drumeo has released a follow-up tasking Smith with performing the drums for another song he's never heard before: Bring Me the Horizon's "Can You Feel My Heart." Like with the drum cover of "The Kill," Smith did his playthrough of "Can You Feel My Heart" in just one take.

Upon learning the band behind "Can You Feel My Heart," Smith exclaimed, "Who the f*** is that?" Despite not being familiar with the music of the English rockers, Smith felt that the song was "cool" and "well orchestrated."

Smith and the rest of Red Hot Chili Peppers wrapped a U.S. tour in July supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!