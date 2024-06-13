Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage the Elephant & more on Bonnaroo Hulu livestream

2023 Global Citizen Concert Gotham/WireImage (Gotham/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Bonnaroo 2024 kicks off Thursday, and if you're not going to the Farm this year, you can still enjoy the festival from the comfort of your own home with Hulu.

The artists whose sets will stream live include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage the Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, Interpol, Grouplove, Gary Clark Jr. and Brittany Howard.

Bonnaroo takes place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee. For the full streaming schedule, visit Hulu.com/bonnaroo.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

