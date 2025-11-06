Watch Rage's Zack de la Rocha, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament in new skateboarding music doc

Zack de La Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at Madison Square Garden on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha and Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament are featured in a new documentary about skateboard music.

The 22-minute film, titled Intense Energy: Sounds of Skateboarding, "explores the intersections of skateboarding and underground music, where it started and how it evolved into what it is today."

"Because I grew up around all this privilege but was without, I had to create a world of my own," de la Rocha says in the doc. "Because if your dignity is being challenged on a daily basis, you need the tools to defend yourself. And skating became a way by which I did that."

You can watch Intense Energy: Sounds of Skateboarding on YouTube. A screening will take place in New York City on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.