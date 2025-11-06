Watch Rage's Zack de la Rocha, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament in new skateboarding music doc

Rage Against The Machine In Concert - New York, NY Zack de La Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at Madison Square Garden on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images) (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha and Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament are featured in a new documentary about skateboard music.

The 22-minute film, titled Intense Energy: Sounds of Skateboarding, "explores the intersections of skateboarding and underground music, where it started and how it evolved into what it is today."

"Because I grew up around all this privilege but was without, I had to create a world of my own," de la Rocha says in the doc. "Because if your dignity is being challenged on a daily basis, you need the tools to defend yourself. And skating became a way by which I did that."

You can watch Intense Energy: Sounds of Skateboarding on YouTube. A screening will take place in New York City on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!