Watch Queens of the Stone Age rock "Emotion Sickness" on ﻿'Kimmel'

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age rocked ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, December 14, with a rendition of their song "Emotion Sickness."

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

"Emotion Sickness" is the lead single off QotSA's latest album, In Times New Roman..., which dropped in June. It's nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2024 Grammys, while In Times New Roman... as a whole is up for Best Rock Album.

Queens are currently wrapping up their final live shows of 2023, which conclude December 16 in Los Angeles.

