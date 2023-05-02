Watch Primus, Tool & QotSA members perform "Ænima" at benefit concert

In April, Primus held a benefit concert in Los Angeles in support of their friend Jimmy Hayward, a filmmaker and animator who's undergoing cancer treatment. They've now shared an official live video from the show, capturing a cover of the Tool song "Ænima."

For the performance, Les Claypool and company were joined by Tool members Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor, as well as Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Primus is further supporting Hayward with an auction, featuring instruments and gear used during the concert and signed by the performers. Bidding is open through May 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

"Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us," Claypool says. "Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward."

"Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones," Claypool continues. "With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time."

You can also donate to a GoFundMe for Hayward.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

