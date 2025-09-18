Watch Portishead's 'Roads' performance for Palestine benefit concert

I'll Be Your Mirror - Day 1 Beth Gibbons Portishead performs at Alexandra Palace on July 23, 2011 in London, England. (Nick Pickles/WireImage) (Nick Pickles/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Portishead has released video of their newly recorded rendition of their 1994 song "Roads."

The performance was filmed for and aired during the Together for Palestine benefit concert, which was held Wednesday in London, and was accompanied by a string quartet.

You can watch the "Roads" 2025 video on YouTube.

Portishead last performed live in 2022. Their most recent concert before that was in 2015.

Frontwoman Beth Gibbons put out her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, in 2024.

