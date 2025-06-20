Watch Pierce the Veil's video for 'Karma Police' cover

Fearless Records
By Josh Johnson

Pierce the Veil has premiered the video for their cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the "King for a Day" rockers performing the OK Computer single while underwater.

Pierce the Veil first covered "Karma Police" in 2023 for Australia's triple j radio. They released it as an official single in 2024.

The "Karma Police" cover is also included on the newly released deluxe edition of PtV's 2023 album, The Jaws of Life.

Pierce the Veil is currently touring the U.S.

