Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform 'Lost Boys' during surprise ﻿'Tonight Show﻿' appearance

Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the TV debut of her new single, "Lost Boys."

For the rendition, Bridgers was backed by a band of children musicians, which certainly fits in with the theme of the song and the lyrics, "Lost boys never grow up, never get old."

You can watch the "Lost Boys" performance streaming now on YouTube.

"Lost Boys" is the lead single off Bridgers' upcoming new album, Lost Weekend, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2020's Punisher. The record is due out Aug. 14.

Bridgers will launch a sold-out U.S. arena tour in September.

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