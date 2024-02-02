Watch Paramore record "Burning Down the House" cover in behind-the-scenes video

Paramore has shared a behind-the-scenes video capturing the recording session for their newly released cover of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House."

The black-and-white clip shows Hayley Williams and company jamming the 1983 tune, with a whole lot of dancing in between. At one point, we get a shot of Williams' lyric sheet, which features a hand-drawn sketch of a house on fire.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes video streaming now on YouTube.

As previously reported, Paramore recorded "Burning Down the House" for an upcoming tribute to the iconic Talking Heads concert film and live album, Stop Making Sense. The compilation also includes contributions from Lorde, The National, Miley Cyrus, The Linda Lindas and girl in red.

The "Burning Down the House" cover also marked Paramore's first release since they mysteriously wiped their social media in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.