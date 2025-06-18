Watch The Offspring's off-air '﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live!'﻿ performance

The Offspring performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, and in addition to the televised rendition of "Come Out and Play," the band played three songs off-air for an online stream.

The additional tracks were "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "Looking Out for #1," a cut off The Offspring's latest album, 2024's SUPERCHARGED.

You can watch the off-air performances on YouTube.

The Offspring will hit the road in support of SUPERCHARGED on a U.S. tour kicking off in July. The bill also includes Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

