Watch The Offspring's off-air '﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live!'﻿ performance

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, and in addition to the televised rendition of "Come Out and Play," the band played three songs off-air for an online stream.

The additional tracks were "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "Looking Out for #1," a cut off The Offspring's latest album, 2024's SUPERCHARGED.

You can watch the off-air performances on YouTube.

The Offspring will hit the road in support of SUPERCHARGED on a U.S. tour kicking off in July. The bill also includes Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

