Watch new videos from Depeche Mode & Empire of the Sun

Depeche Mode and Empire of the Sun have premiered new videos.
The "Enjoy the Silence" outfit has shared a visual for "People Are Good," a track off their 2023 album, Memento Mori. It's debut celebrates the nearing end of Depeche Mode's world tour supporting Memento Mori, which comes to a close April 8 in Germany.
Depeche Mode has also released five new remixes of "People Are Good."
Meanwhile, the "Walking on a Dream" duo's video accompanies their new single, "Changes," which just dropped Thursday, April 4. It marks the first non-collaborative new Empire of the Sun song in seven years.
You can watch the "People Are Good" and "Changes" videos streaming now on YouTube.
