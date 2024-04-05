Watch new videos from Depeche Mode & Empire of the Sun

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

Depeche Mode and Empire of the Sun have premiered new videos.

The "Enjoy the Silence" outfit has shared a visual for "People Are Good," a track off their 2023 album, Memento Mori. It's debut celebrates the nearing end of Depeche Mode's world tour supporting Memento Mori, which comes to a close April 8 in Germany.

Depeche Mode has also released five new remixes of "People Are Good."

Meanwhile, the "Walking on a Dream" duo's video accompanies their new single, "Changes," which just dropped Thursday, April 4. It marks the first non-collaborative new Empire of the Sun song in seven years.

You can watch the "People Are Good" and "Changes" videos streaming now on YouTube.

