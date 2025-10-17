Watch new videos from Tame Impala & The Last Dinner Party

Tame Impala and The Last Dinner Party released new albums Friday, Deadbeat and From the Pyre, respectively. Both acts have also premiered new videos to mark the occasion.

The Tame Impala clip accompanies the song "My Old Ways," and cuts between Kevin Parker hanging out in the studio and walking through the streets of New York City. At one point, he opens a mysterious door that transports him to the beach.

Deadbeat marks Tame Impala's first album since 2020's The Slow Rush. It also includes the single "Dracula."

Meanwhile, in The Last Dinner Party visual for the track "Count the Ways," vocalist Abigail Morris finds herself trapped inside a very small house in between shots of frolicking goats, rabbits and doves. The video ends when a person covered in blood runs across the screen.

From the Pyre is the sophomore follow-up to The Last Dinner Party's 2024 debut, Prelude to Ecstasy. Its lead single is "This Is the Killer Speaking."

﻿("My Old Ways" video contains uncensored profanity.)

﻿

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.