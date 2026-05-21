Watch new live video for Dexter and the Moonrocks' 'Freakin' Out'

Dexter and the Moonrocks have premiered a new live video for their single "Freakin' Out."

"This song is the biggest rock song in the world right now," drummer Ryan Fox tells the crowd before launching into the performance.

Indeed, "Freakin' Out" has given Dexter and the Moonrocks their first crossover hit and is currently sitting in the top 40 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

The "Freakin' Out" live video is now streaming on YouTube.

"Freakin' Out" was released in March. It follows the 2025 Dexter EP, Donkey Flats.

Dexter and the Moonrocks will launch a U.S. tour in June. They're releasing a new song called "12 Steps" on May 27.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.