Watch new clip from ﻿'Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?'﻿ documentary

Yungblud Performs At The Engine Rooms YUNGBLUD performs onstage during a concert at Engine Rooms on July 15, 2025 in Southampton, England. Mark Holloway/Redferns (Mark Holloway/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has shared a new clip from his upcoming documentary, Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?

The footage shows the "Fleabag" rocker speaking about how "fearless" he felt when he first started making music, which was diminished as he would take on more and more "insecurity and anger and pain."

"I became a shell of myself," Yungblud shares. "I reeked of insecurity for years."

With making his latest album, Idols, Yungblud feels he's "taking some power back." He went into the record with the mindset of, "If this ends now, if this all just f****** stops, if this is the last thing you are ever gonna say, make sure that it is truly what you want to say, and make sure that it's truly everything that you've ever wanted to leave behind."

Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy? follows Yungblud as he travels to Berlin's Hansa Studios, which was famously used by artists including David Bowie and U2, ahead of releasing Idols. It will screen in theaters on Aug. 20 and Aug. 24.

Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in support of Idols Aug. 23 in Los Angeles.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

