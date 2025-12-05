Watch new animated video for Djo song 'Fly'

Djo has premiered a new animated video for "Fly," a song off the Joe Keery-led project's new album, The Crux.

The clip follows a retired hitman who gets dragged back into his former line of work and eventually ends up getting abducted by aliens. You can watch the video on YouTube.

The Crux, which also includes the single "Basic Being Basic," dropped in April. A deluxe edition was released in September.

Keery, of course, is also in the final season of Stranger Things, the first four episodes of which are out now on Netflix.

