Watch mini doc on the remix of The Replacement's ﻿'Tim' ﻿for upcoming reissue

Rhino Records has released a mini documentary about the upcoming reissue of The Replacements' 1985 album, Tim.

The 23-minute video, which is streaming now on YouTube, features a conversation between author and Mats biographer Bob Mehr and producer Ed Stasium, who remixed Tim for the reissue.

In the doc, Stasium describes his approach to the remix and his relationship with the original Tim producer, Tommy Erdelyi aka Tommy Ramone.

"[Erdelyi] was over my shoulder the whole time I was working on this," Stasium says. "I had him in my ear."

The Tim reissue will be released Friday, September 22. Along with Stasium's remix, the expanded collection includes a new remaster, various alternate mixes, demos and other bonus tracks, and a full live recording from a 1986 Chicago concert.

