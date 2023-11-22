Watch Mike Shinoda play Beat Saber along to Linkin Park's "Lost"

We've yet to see a live Linkin Park performance of "Lost," but Mike Shinoda is taking on the song in virtual reality.

Shinoda has shared a video of him playing the "Lost" level in the VR game Beat Saber, in which you use virtual blades to slice blocks to the rhythm of a particular song. You can watch the clip now via his Facebook page.

Linkin Park previously announced a collaboration with Beat Saber in October, which brought songs including "Lost" and "Crawling," as well as solo Shinoda tunes, to the game.

"Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington, was originally recorded during the sessions for LP's 2003 album Meteora. It was released in February ahead of the 20th anniversary Meteora reissue.

You'll also find "Lost" on the Lost Demos vinyl release, which is being released on November 24 for Record Store Day Black Friday.

