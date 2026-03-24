Watch Michael Stipe perform at Democracy Now! concert

Michael Stipe performs with Aaron Dessner during Democracy Now! 30th Anniversary Event at Riverside Church on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Michael Stipe was among the performers at Democracy Now!'s 30th anniversary event at Riverside Church in New York City Monday night.

The R.E.M. frontman played the song "No Time For Love Like Now," which he recorded with The National's Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon for their Big Red Machine project. Dessner also joined Stipe for the performance.

Other performers included Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith.

The night ended with all the musicians coming on stage for a rendition of Smith's “People Have the Power."

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