Watch Marcus Mumford sweep his Oscar-nominated wife Carey Mulligan off her feet

In case you forgot, Maestro star Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars on March 10, is married to a Grammy-winning artist: Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Suns. But on Oscar night, he was happy to play Ken to her Barbie.

Mumford posted a black-and-white TikTok of him and Mulligan on Oscar night: He's shown carrying her in his arms through the backstage maze of hallways at the event while she giggles. The TikTok is set to the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken," sung by Barbie star Ryan Gosling.

Mumford also posted a carousel of pics from the event on his Instagram captioned, "I'm proud of my wife." In one of the scenes, Mumford is gazing adoringly at Mulligan as she stands in a van, which is what many stars use to transport themselves to the red carpet because they can't sit down in their dresses.

In terms of Mumford's own career, he and his band will be performing at the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, scheduled for April 5-7 in Phoenix. Other acts on the bill include The Black Keys, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and other artists.

