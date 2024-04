Maggie Rogers covered Tate McRae's hit "Greedy" during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

While describing her acoustic rendition in an Instagram Story, the "Want Want" artist says, "Turned this year's biggest bop into a sad slow jam."

Rogers' Live Lounge set also included "Don't Forget Me," the title track off her upcoming album, due out April 12.

You can see Rogers live on her U.S. tour, kicking off in May.

