Watch The Lumineers perform "A Song for You" at Willie Nelson 90th birthday concert

Blackbird Presents/Legacy Recordings

By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers have shared a video capturing their rendition of "A Song for You" during the Willie Nelson 90th birthday tribute concerts, which took place in April 2023.

"A Song for You" was originally written and recorded by Leon Russell, and Nelson covered it on his 1973 album, Shotgun Willie.

You can watch The Lumineers' performance streaming on YouTube. It's also included in the newly released expanded digital edition of the live album Long Story Short, which was recorded during the 90th birthday shows.

The Lumineers have previously covered Nelson's "Pretty Paper."

