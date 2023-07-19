Watch Lizzo perform karaoke rendition of Radiohead's "Creep"

Lizzo isn't keeping her love for Radiohead hidden anymore.

In an Instagram post, the "Truth Hurts" star shared a video of her performing an impassioned karaoke rendition of Thom Yorke and company's early hit "Creep."

You may recall that Lizzo shared in a 2022 Vanity Fair interview that she was a big fan of Radiohead growing up, but kept that a secret from her friends at school.

"It was a Black school, mostly Black and brown, Caribbean, I had Nigerian friends," Lizzo explained. "They were all listening to what was on the radio: Usher, Destiny's Child, Ludacris, and I was into Radiohead's OK Computer."

"I kept it hidden, even when I was in a rock band, because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers," she continued. "They’d yell, 'White girl!'"

"Creep" now joins Lizzo's repertoire of rock covers, which also includes Rammstein "Du Hast."

