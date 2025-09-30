Watch live video for Alabama Shakes' comeback single, 'Another Life'

Alabama Shakes has shared a live video for their comeback single, "Another Life."

The performance was recorded during the "Hold On" outfit's concert at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, in July. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The studio version of "Another Life" premiered in August, 10 years after the release of Alabama Shakes' last album, 2015's Sound & Color. The band went on hiatus in 2018 before staging a surprise reunion at a benefit concert in December 2024.

Alabama Shakes then launched a full U.S. reunion tour, which just wrapped Saturday in Irving, Texas.

