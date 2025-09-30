Watch live video for Alabama Shakes' comeback single, 'Another Life'

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II)
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes has shared a live video for their comeback single, "Another Life."

The performance was recorded during the "Hold On" outfit's concert at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, in July. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The studio version of "Another Life" premiered in August, 10 years after the release of Alabama Shakes' last album, 2015's Sound & Color. The band went on hiatus in 2018 before staging a surprise reunion at a benefit concert in December 2024.

Alabama Shakes then launched a full U.S. reunion tour, which just wrapped Saturday in Irving, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!